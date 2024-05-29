Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 557,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,774,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Down 1.4 %

Sysco stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.47. 4,139,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

