Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 611.1% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sysmex stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 80,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,419. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sysmex has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

