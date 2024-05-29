Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.2 %

TSM stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.33. 15,765,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,999,388. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $160.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.