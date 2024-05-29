Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE TDS opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

