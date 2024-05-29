TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGOGet Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$2.05. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 5,098 shares changing hands.

TeraGo Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$36.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.57.

TeraGo (TSE:TGOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Vucinic purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$38,766.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TeraGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.