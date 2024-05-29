Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 63.3% in May

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Terna Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404. Terna has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57.
Terna Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Terna
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.