Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.19. The company had a trading volume of 54,486,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,694,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

