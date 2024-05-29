Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.75. 59,650,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,137,172. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.49. The firm has a market cap of $563.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

