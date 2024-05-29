Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 0.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $173.93 and last traded at $175.78. Approximately 19,822,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 99,330,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $562.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

