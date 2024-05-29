TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 16,182 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22,475.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. 16,540,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,076,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

