TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,520 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 41,090.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,040,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 311,245 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,247,000 after purchasing an additional 271,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 646,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

