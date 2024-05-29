TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,452 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4,686.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.19. 54,610,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,696,352. The company has a market capitalization of $561.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.91 and its 200-day moving average is $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

