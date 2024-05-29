TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,647 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 32,940.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 63.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AEIS traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 98,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,999. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

