TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,437 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 121,850.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.54. 2,495,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,974. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.91 and a 200-day moving average of $429.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.