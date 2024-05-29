TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2,835.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,165,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $169.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average is $160.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $31,803,464.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 685,447,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,844,534,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $31,803,464.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 685,447,901 shares in the company, valued at $111,844,534,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,014,200 shares of company stock worth $1,143,263,181. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

