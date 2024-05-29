TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3,130.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $28.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $910.92. The stock had a trading volume of 377,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $968.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $909.47. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $641.95 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

