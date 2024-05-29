TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 167,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,840,000 after buying an additional 180,822 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,781. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $9.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $647.94. 763,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,511. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $625.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

