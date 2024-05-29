TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 187,342.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $83,145,000 after buying an additional 324,638 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,242,000 after buying an additional 38,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.12. 2,365,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

