TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 58,793 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 106,896.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $394,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after buying an additional 21,731,911 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PG&E by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,270,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,363 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. Barclays upped their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. 10,094,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,944,162. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

