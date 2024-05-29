The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lessened by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for approximately 6.2% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.