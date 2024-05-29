The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock traded down C$1.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,572. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.44.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

