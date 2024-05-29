The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
Shares of BNS stock traded down C$1.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,572. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.10.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on BNS
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.