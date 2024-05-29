The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.92 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.