The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,233,000 after buying an additional 131,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,159,000 after purchasing an additional 109,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $56,995,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Timken by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 164,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

