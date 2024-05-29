The Timken Company to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $56,995,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,408,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

