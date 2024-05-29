The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,363,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,523. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

