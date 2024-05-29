The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,271 ($29.00).

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEIR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.21) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($26.50) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 2,144 ($27.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,447.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,054.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,924.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 20.80 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,431.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($26.00), for a total value of £38,052.84 ($48,598.77). 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.