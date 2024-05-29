Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TF opened at C$7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 110.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$586.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.24. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$7.85.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

