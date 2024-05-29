Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TF opened at C$7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 110.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$586.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.24. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$7.85.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on TF
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.