Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading 9% Higher

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 1,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Tofutti Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, dips, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

