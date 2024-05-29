TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.47

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.47 and traded as high as C$12.49. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 880,836 shares.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

