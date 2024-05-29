Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Mizuho started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $34,967,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $33,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 34.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,830,000 after purchasing an additional 447,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 179,149 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

