Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,125,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,206 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,926,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

