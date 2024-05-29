Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Target were worth $30,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.74. 3,036,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

