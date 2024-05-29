Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 4,016 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $33,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $225.07. 2,680,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

