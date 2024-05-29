Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equinix were worth $34,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Equinix by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 226,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,117,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Equinix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.69.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $760.02. The stock had a trading volume of 351,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,635. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $767.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $806.31. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

