Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $25.39 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,241. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.