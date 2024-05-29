Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $28.39 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $28,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

NYSE MCO traded down $5.92 on Wednesday, hitting $399.88. 652,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.10 and a 200-day moving average of $384.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $417.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

