Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 6,160 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $44,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 42.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,592,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.