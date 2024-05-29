Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.03

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.03 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 69.30 ($0.89). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.91), with a volume of 97,388 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.
In other Trifast news, insider Laura Whyte acquired 19,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £14,430 ($18,429.12). Also, insider Nicholas Mills acquired 5,000 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,725.42). Insiders have purchased 59,500 shares of company stock worth $4,403,000 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.
