Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of TRT opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.97.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.