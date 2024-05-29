Truist Financial Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $70.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYTK. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

