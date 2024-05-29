Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the April 30th total of 491,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.7 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $9.45.
About Tsingtao Brewery
