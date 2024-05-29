Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

TKGBY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. 7,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 9.49%.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.