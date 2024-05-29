UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54. 26,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 18,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGE shares. Cormark downgraded shares of UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get UGE International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UGE

UGE International Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$18.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

UGE International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.