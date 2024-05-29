UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,725 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.26 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

