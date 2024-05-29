UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in May

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UniCredit Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. 170,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,314. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

