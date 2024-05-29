Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.94

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.94 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.28). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 20.65 ($0.26), with a volume of 54,778 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Union Jack Oil Trading Down 5.0 %

Union Jack Oil Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Union Jack Oil’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

