United Community Banks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:UCBIO)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
United Community Banks Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of UCBIO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. 5,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $24.89.
About United Community Banks
