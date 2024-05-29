United Community Banks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:UCBIO)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UCBIO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. 5,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.