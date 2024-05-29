United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,627 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in MetLife by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,930. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

