United Services Automobile Association Acquires 168 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Crown Castle by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Crown Castle by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 401,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 166,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,399. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

