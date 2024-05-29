United Services Automobile Association Has $1.11 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in PG&E by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,868,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 567,929 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PG&E by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 533,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 552,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,850,265. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.26. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

